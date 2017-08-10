Do Republicans Want a Dictator? More than Half Would be Happy for Trump to Postpone 2020 Election

Slightly more than half of Republicans not only believe Trump’s unproven voter fraud claim is true. They also believe that if both the president and Congress thought the nation’s election system was in jeopardy, Trump could postpone the 2020 election, according to results of a survey released Thursday by The Washington Post.

The survey, taken from June 5 to June 20 and targeting 1,325 Americans, found 52 percent of those who identified or skew more toward the Republican Party supported the idea of pushing back the 2020 election, and 56 percent said they would also support it if Trump and Congress gave their blessing.

Furthermore, 68 percent thought illegal immigrants had voted, and 73 percent felt voter fraud occurs “somewhat or very often,” according to the Post, which indicated that other polls have shown numbers of Republicans holding these views.