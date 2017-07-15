Democrats Should Start Honoring Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

These days, Carter is popular among grassroots Democrats but at best he is ignored by party leaders. Carter was never popular with the “Georgetown Crowd” who still yearn for Camelot and considered Carter an ignorent hillbilly who was never invited to Sally Quinn’s parties. President Obama always had kind words for Carter but rarely asked for advice from the elder statesman. Thousands of public buildings, airports, schools are named for Ronald Reagan but outside of Georgia, Carter is invisible. No one ever does much to laud Carter’s environmentalism and visionary alternative energy policies while in the White House. In contrast, Reagan is held up as a demigod by Republicans. Every primary season Republicans line up to praise Reagan even if they can’t cite much in the way of actual accomplishments by him.

Democrats need heros too. Jimmy Carter is a real hero, while Ronald Reagan just played the part. Jimmy Carter was a key in the development of nuclear submarines. Jimmy Carter pronounced an end to segregation when he was inagurated as Governor of Georgia in 1971. Jimmy Carter also stood up to the White Citizens Council when it really mattered, in the early 1960’s in South Georgia. And that was all before he was President or Ex-President. Carter was even the only politician to show up when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record and he put up a picture of Dr. King in the Georgia Capitol.