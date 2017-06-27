Mitch McConnell Wouldn't Meet with the March of Dimes Even Though They Treated His Polio as a Child

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is not just a monster sent to Earth to terrorize children and destroy our Democratic institutions. I mean, sure, he definitely and decidedly is those things, but he's also the bad guy in any movie where someone wants to tear down a local theater to put up high-rise condos and other rich-guy nonsense. And now? Now he wants to take away millions of people's health care and give those rich, condo-having bastards more money in the process. And as if McConnell's current plan weren't comically evil enough ("It was!" shouted a chorus of middle- and lower-class Americans who are terrified of getting the flu right now), a new report this weekend just took things up a notch, evil-wise.

So, to understand how terrible this is, first you need to indulge me and listen to a story. You see, way back in 1944, when Mitch McConnell was only 2 years old, he contracted polio. The disease, which often paralyzed those it affected, hit McConnell hard and threatened his ability to walk, but thanks to the hospital in Warm Springs, Georgia, that was funded by the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis (NFIP), a charity started by FDR to treat people with polio, McConnell was able to recover and live a normal life and grow up to become a senator.

Well, as you know, McConnell and his cohorts in the Senate have been drafting legislation in secret that will take health care away from millions and millions of Americans. They've been doing so with no public hearings, no public debate, while refusing to meet with patients' groups that wanted to get the senator's ear about how this legislation could negatively affect, you know, sick people. Among the groups he rejected meetings with were such controversial organizations as the American Lung Association, the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, and the March of Dimes.

Now, this would be galling no matter the circumstances. If you're writing a bill that is designed to provide health care, you should seek the advice of experts in the field of health care. But in this case it's especially galling. Why? Well, because the March of Dimes wasn't always called the March of Dimes. It used to be called the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis—the same organization that helped McConnell survive after he had polio. It's almost as if a bill that takes health care away from upwards of tens of millions of people isn't actually a health-care bill at all.

I guess Mitch forgot where he came from.