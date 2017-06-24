DeVos Appoints CEO Of A Student Loan Company To Head Federal Aid Agency

Wayne A. Johnson will be the new head of Federal Student Aid after James Runcie abruptly resigned last month, the U.S. Department of Education announced this week. FSA is the agency responsible for administering $1.4 trillion in outstanding student loans from 42 million borrowers, plus other aid programs for millions of college students.

As not mentioned in the department's press release, and first reported by Buzzfeed, Johnson is currently the CEO of Reunion Financial Services Corporation, a private student loan company.