African American students thrive with high graduation rates at UC Riverside

Chancellor Kim Wilcox said there was no secret formula, but he ticked off several key approaches. Adequate financial aid helps “ease anxiety and frees students to be students,” he said. Diversity fosters a welcoming environment. Early interventions can arrest academic slides. And leadership opportunities help students feel empowered and connected to the campus.

“This is not magic,” Wilcox said. “This is about a deeper ethos of respecting people of all stripes and giving everybody who has the interest, aptitude and energy the opportunity to come and study and learn.”