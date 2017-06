Several Navy families are responding in utter outrage on social media over the fact that President Trump has been tweeting all day about Sean Hannity and Cuba, instead of speaking more about the incident. So far, it’s been 29 plus hours since the incident first occurred and Trump hasn’t said a single thing about it.

This is supposed to be the Commander in Chief. He can't even be bothered to console the families and show leadership to men and women he commands.