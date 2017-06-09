Georgia Students Say Deputies 'Groped' Them During Drug Search of Entire School

Hundreds of Georgia high school students were the subject of a humiliating pat-down that allowed local sheriff's deputies to intrusively touch their bodies during a fruitless search for drugs, according to a federal lawsuit.

The warrantless search occurred in April, the suit says, when Worth County Sheriff's deputies conducted a massive spot check of about 900 students at Worth County High School for illegal drugs. Police dogs were also deployed to search bags, classrooms, lockers and cars.

"Defendants' searches of students were intrusive, performed in an aggressive manner, and done in full view of other students," according to the suit filed last week in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.

In the end, deputies found no drugs or drug paraphernalia, according to the suit.