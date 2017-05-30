Newsvine

javax2

 

About Another progressive liberal socialist intolerant Democrat Articles: 5 Seeds: 188 Comments: 8246 Since: Nov 2013

Police: Man yelled racial slurs before machete attack in Northern California

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by javax2 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe L.A. Times
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 12:10 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A California man is facing hate crime and other charges after police say he stabbed a black man with a machete after yelling racial slurs over the holiday weekend.

Police in Clearlake, about 80 miles north of San Francisco, say they responded to an apartment complex Saturday night after people reported someone yelling racial slurs in the parking lot and later attacking the victim with the knife.

Police say the 34-year-old suspect, Anthony Hammond, went back into his apartment and an hours-long standoff began. He eventually came out of the apartment and was arrested.

In addition to a hate crime count, Hammond is charged with aggravated mayhem, battery and assault. He's being held on more than $1 million bond.

 

and so it goes

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor