Layoffs at Carrier start soon, targeting some of the jobs Trump vowed to save

Carrier, the company President Trump pledged to keep on American soil, informed the state of Indiana this week that it will soon begin cutting 632 workers from an Indianapolis factory. The manufacturing jobs will move to Monterrey, Mexico, where the minimum wage is $3.90.

That was not supposed to happen, according to Trump's campaign promises. He told Indiana residents at a rally last year there was a "100% chance" he would save more jobs at the heating and air conditioning manufacturer.

About 1,400 positions were on the chopping block, per company estimates. Over the last year, Trump has claimed he could maintain at least 1,100 of those jobs in the U.S. But on Monday, the company gave official notice to Indiana officials that it would start laying off workers at the factory July 20 and keep slashing staff until about 800 employees remain.

