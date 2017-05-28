Philippines President Duterte Says His Soldiers Can Rape During Martial Law

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte — congratulated last month by Donald Trump for his murderous war on drugs — told his soldiers that he will back them up if they rape women while enforcing martial law.

It was apparently intended as humor, and drew stinging rebukes from human rights and women’s organizations.

Duterte promised to back up his men in a rambling speech delivered Friday on the island of Mindanao, where he imposed martial law last Tuesday to battle militants linked to the Islamic State.

If any of them were to rape three women, he said, he would personally claim responsibility for the attacks, according to a transcript of the speech released by the president’s office, The Guardian reported.

“Fight, and I will pray for you and I will answer for everything,” he said at one point in english in a videotape of his speech. “If you go down, I go down. I and I alone will be responsible.”

He added: “Just do your job. I will take care of the rest. I will go to jail for you. If you rape three, I will admit it.”