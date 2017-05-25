Good Samaritan who saved cop has gun, is for gun control

"I could have totally milked it if I wanted," he said. "Get yourself on the cover of the (National Rifle Association's) quarterly magazine."

But there was one hitch: Yoxall believes gun ownership should have restrictions.

He believes potential gun owners should be subject to background checks. He also thinks the government should mandate training for anyone who wishes to carry any type of weapon, handgun or long gun.

“You have to hold yourself to a higher standard, to be a responsible citizen,” he said.

Firearms are tools and Yoxall said people need to be well versed in how they operate before they attempt to use them in a dangerous and stressful situation. Untrained people run the risk of shooting an innocent person or being frozen with fear and having their gun taken away from them.

“You have to show me you’re proficient if I’m going to let you carry those weapons,” Yoxall said.

Yoxall said he doesn’t think his thoughts are unique.

“I believe most educated common-sense gun owners feel the same way, too,” he said. “There’s a lot of us out there. But they don’t have that voice.”