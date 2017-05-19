Trump's Staff Are a Bunch of Special Snowflakes Who Deserve No Pity

Every single person who works for Donald Trump knew what they were signing up for when they accepted the job. Every White House staffer willingly, and in most cases enthusiastically, joined an effort to help Trump in his war on “political correctness,” an all-out attack on those who get lost in their “feewings” about the bad things in the world.

“I am so tired of this politically correct crap," Trump said at a campaign stop in South Carolina to rousing applause from his supporters. In a televised debate, Trump insisted “the big problem this country has is being politically correct...I don't, frankly, have time for total political correctness. And to be honest with you, this country doesn't have time, either."

Those quotes have aged like milk. Turns out the most sensitive and easily triggered people in the country are currently occupying the White House.

The president whines about how badly he’s been treated at every opportunity. Most recently, Trump told graduates of the United States Coast Guard Academy—a group about to enter a military that Trump used deferments to avoid—that “no politician in history...has been treated worse or more unfairly” than he has. Nelson Mandela and Abraham Lincoln were both too dead to voice their disagreement.