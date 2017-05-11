Newsvine

You Are Not Going to Believe This... Or Maybe You Will—Poll: The First Word That Comes to Mind When We Think of Trump Is...

Thu May 11, 2017
"According to a new survey, when most Americans are asked to describe him, they aren't thinking "president."

According to a a new poll from Quinnipiac University, approval of President Donald Trump has dropped to a near-record low of 36 percent. On top of that, 61 percent of those polled said he was not honest, 56 percent of the respondents said he lacked leadership skills and 66 percent expressed that he wasn’t level-headed.

But it was a data set nestled in the middle of the poll that achieves a certain kind of beauty.

Question 9 of the poll asked, “What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Donald Trump?”

The word was “idiot” was repeated 39 times, more so than another. The second most cited word? “Incompetent.” In third place? “Liar.”

 

