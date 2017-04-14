GOP centrists push back on ObamaCare repeal

“I certainly learned ... that under no circumstances should we pass legislation that would in any way diminish the pre-existing condition matter, that nobody in our society should ever be denied healthcare coverage for a pre-existing condition,” Rep. Leonard Lance (R-N.J.), a member of the centrist Tuesday Group, told reporters this week after hosting a raucous town hall in Flanders, N.J.

Lance was one of dozens of centrists who opposed an earlier GOP repeal bill that was pulled from a planned House vote in March.