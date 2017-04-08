Citing deportation fears, Houston police chief says number of Latinos reporting rape has plummeted

"When you see this type of data, and what looks like the beginnings of people not reporting crime, we should all be concerned," Acevedo said during a news conference at HPD headquarters. "A person that rapes or violently attacks or robs an undocumented immigrant is somebody that is going to harm a natural born citizen or lawful resident."

Acevedo said he frequently talks with members of the Hispanic community about their growing fear of reporting crime. He said Houston's status as the most diverse city in the country prompted him to alert the public about the latest statistics gathered by his department.