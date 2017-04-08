California gas tax a victory for Jerry Brown, Democrats

SACRAMENTO — The $52 billion transportation deal that would either become a hallmark of Gov. Jerry Brown’s legacy or a hard-fought political disaster hung in the balance late Thursday afternoon as the governor sat down outside an emergency meeting of the Democratic caucus, instantly drawing a crowd of reporters and photographers.
The night before at the governor’s mansion, Brown had won over Sen. Anthony Cannella, a Central Valley Republican, with the promise of $400 million for an ACE train extension to Merced and a new $100 million parkway — two of several sweeteners worth nearly $1 billion promised to four lawmakers in the space of 24 hours. But the vote count in the Assembly was hard to pin down.
At 10:30 p.m., the tension on the floor was as thick as gooey asphalt as three Democratic lawmakers agonized over their decision in plain view, waiting 10 minutes to cast their “yes” votes.
I'm just curious as to how other Californians feel about the new tax. I'm OK with it. California's roads are the pits and need repair. Certainly all the companies and their employees benefit directly and others indirectly.
If the Federal Government can't find a way to do infrastructure maybe this can be a blueprint.