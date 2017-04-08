California gas tax a victory for Jerry Brown, Democrats

SACRAMENTO — The $52 billion transportation deal that would either become a hallmark of Gov. Jerry Brown’s legacy or a hard-fought political disaster hung in the balance late Thursday afternoon as the governor sat down outside an emergency meeting of the Democratic caucus, instantly drawing a crowd of reporters and photographers.

The night before at the governor’s mansion, Brown had won over Sen. Anthony Cannella, a Central Valley Republican, with the promise of $400 million for an ACE train extension to Merced and a new $100 million parkway — two of several sweeteners worth nearly $1 billion promised to four lawmakers in the space of 24 hours. But the vote count in the Assembly was hard to pin down.

At 10:30 p.m., the tension on the floor was as thick as gooey asphalt as three Democratic lawmakers agonized over their decision in plain view, waiting 10 minutes to cast their “yes” votes.