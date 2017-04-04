Newsvine

Trump announces U.S. won't go after Assad, Assad thanks him by gassing his own people

After a poison gas attack in 2013, President Obama went to congress with a request of military action against Syria. In response, Assad supposedly handed control of his chemical arsenal to his Russian allies. With Trump officially taking action against Assad off the table, the Syrian strongman apparently feels free to open up the gas vaults—or Putin did it for him.

The attack is seen as a test to the Trump regime. With Rex Tillerson missing in action, the State Department intentionally gutted, and a series of signals that the United States no longer puts the least value on human rights, authoritarian rulers every where are reading the signals that they are free to use whatever means they want to hold onto power. 

 

