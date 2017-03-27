Newsvine

Infowars apologizes for spreading 'Pizzagate' theory. What does that mean for fake news?

March 26, 2017 —Infowars owner and long-time conspiracy theorist Alex Jones admitted that his site falsely reported and commented on the debunked “Pizzagate” controversy, a theory that alleged that Comet Ping Pong, a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant, had played a role in a child-sex-trafficking ring that also involved Hillary Clinton.

Apologizing to the restaurant’s owner, James Alefantis, Mr. Jones issued a statement Friday.

“I want our viewers and listeners to know that we regret any negative impact our commentaries may have had on Mr. Alefantis, Comet Ping Pong, or its employees,” he said. “We apologize to the extent our commentaries could be construed as negative statements about Mr. Alefantis or Comet Ping Pong, and we hope that anyone else involved in commenting on Pizzagate will do the same thing.”

 Was there a defamation lawsuit pending?

