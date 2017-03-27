President Donald Trump’s approval rating slipped to a new low Monday in the Gallup daily tracking poll, the first measure of Trump’s job performance following his administration’s failure to move a new health care law through Congress.
Only 36 percent of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president in interviews conducted last Friday through Sunday, a time period entirely after Republicans abandoned their bill to replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
Story Continued Below
Trump’s approval rating is down from 41 percent in the prior three-day period. His previous low-water mark in the Gallup poll came earlier this month, when interviews conducted March 16-18 showed his approval rating at just 37 percent.
Gallup: Trump hits new low after health care flop
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:59 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment