The alert from Fox News went out at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“PRESIDENT TRUMP SPENDING WEEKEND WORKING AT THE WHITE HOUSE,” the chyron announced, under an image of the White House presumably captured just minutes before.

The timing of the tweet alert was curious: After all, the weekend was nearly over.

“[T]his is like when you start to do your homework when you hear the garage door opening,” one Twitter user noted.

And, as it turned out, the announcement wasn't entirely true.