Why Is Vermont So Overwhelmingly White?

This month on Brave Little State, the history of Vermont’s whiteness — both racial and cultural — and stories from people of color about what it’s like to live here.

The question that kicked off our inquiry came from Eva Gumprecht, of Adamant. Eva grew up in New York City. Her neighborhood was a mix of Jewish refugees and Hispanic people — growing up, she loved hearing different languages, but she hated the lack of nature and the over-stimulation.

“I knew from the beginning of my life that I hated living in cities. I always felt like somehow I'd just been born in the wrong place,” she says.

After college, Eva moved out to western Massachusetts, then ended up in Boston, and became a clinical social worker.

“And then I just couldn't take it anymore,” she says. “So about 11 years ago, I moved to Vermont.”

Shortly after Eva settled in Adamant, she had a strange experience.

“I remember one day we were having a satellite dish installed, and two young men showed up to install it, and they were black. And I’d probably been here for about six months then, and I suddenly realized I really hadn't seen anyone black in those six months. And there was just this sense of something missing, something artificial about that.”

It may not be a stretch to say that depending on where in Vermont you live, it’s possible that you also haven’t seen a person of color in a couple months. As of the 2010 Census, this state was 95.3 percent white, one of the whitest states in the country.

And what Eva Gumprecht wanted to know was: Why?