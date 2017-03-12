New video in Michael Brown case in Ferguson questions robbery

The surveillance video is part of a documentary called Stranger Fruit by filmmaker Jason Pollock. It debuted Saturday at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. The New York Times obtained footage from the documentary.

March 12 (UPI) -- A new documentary on the shooting death of Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, Mo., includes previously unseen video that casts doubt whether he robbed a convenience store.

Pollock's video shows the black 18-year-old's altercation with store employees might have been a misunderstanding linked to a possible drug transactions he previously had that day with store employees on Aug. 9, 2014.

Pollock said that Brown first exchanged a small amount of marijuana with store clerks for two boxes of cigarillos around 1 a.m., according to a clip of the documentary. But before leaving the store, Brown gave the cigarillos back to the store clerks, who placed them behind the counter, according to the clip. The documentary mentions Brown left the merchandise at the store for later retrieval. "Mike did not rob the store," says the film narrator.