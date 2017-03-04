KKK plans rally to protest sentencing of Georgia couple who terrorized black family

Ku Klux Klan members are expected to rally outside a Georgia courthouse on Sunday to protest the recent sentencing of a couple convicted of terrorizing an African-American family during a 2015 birthday party.

Members of the North Mississippi White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan will gather outside the Douglas County courthouse in Douglasville, Ga. at noon on Sunday, the group’s self-proclaimed leader told local media Friday, following the sentencing this week of Jose Torres and Kayla Norton, two members of a Confederate pride group known as “Respect the Flag.”

Torres and Norton were sentenced Monday to 13- and 6-years in prison, respectively, for convictions related to a July 2015 incident in which their group rode a convoy of trucks up to an 8-year-old black child’s birthday party and yelled racial slurs. Prosecutors charged more than a dozen members of Respect the Flag with violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and said Torres pulled a shotgun on the family at one point and threatened to kill people.

Steven Shane Howard, the “imperial wizard” of the KKK offshoot, called their sentencing a “tragedy” afterwards and said his group will protest outside the courthouse Sunday, the Douglas County Sentinel reported.

“Them people were doing a flag run and they were attacked. They had the right to defend their selves. Nobody was shot, no fight, no nothing,” he told the newspaper.