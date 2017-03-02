Ex-U.S. Spy Released From Custody In 'Extraordinary Rendition' Case : NPR

A former CIA officer involved with a George W. Bush-era "extraordinary rendition" in Italy is close to a deal that would let her take a lighter punishment instead of prison time.

Sabrina De Sousa was one of 26 Americans tried and convicted in absentia for being connected to the kidnapping a Muslim cleric in 2003. She was arrested in Portugal and held for nine days on an Italian warrant in the case — then freed Tuesday as she neared an agreement with Italian authorities, an important supporter says.

Former Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Hoekstra tells NPR the Italians have lifted the arrest warrant under which De Sousa was detained and she may now travel freely within the European Union

De Sousa continues to negotiate an agreement under which she would perform community service in Portugal, but the details are not yet final.