Newsvine

javax2

 

About Another progressive liberal socialist intolerant Democrat Articles: 5 Seeds: 150 Comments: 7457 Since: Nov 2013

Photo of 2 little boys goes viral

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by javax2 View Original Article: ktvu.com
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 6:38 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    Lydia Stith Rosebush posted this picture and it's gone viral.

    Here's what she wrote: "This morning Jax and I were discussing his wild hair. I told him that he needed a haircut this weekend. He said that he wanted his head shaved really short so he could look like his friend Reddy. He said he couldn't wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy's so that his teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart. He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut. Here's a picture of Jax and Reddy from their Christmas program. I'm sure you all see the resemblance."

    KTVU's Frank Somerville posted the photo on his Facebook page. He wrote "if this isn't proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don't know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair."

    Photo: Lydia Stith Rosebush

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor