Trump's Self-Care Tour Is Costing America Millions

Donald Trump, a 70-year-old creature of habit, appeared unsettled in the days and weeks after he slid into an electoral victory that even he did not anticipate. There was suddenly the weight of the free world on his shoulders and the vexing prospect of building a government from scratch, though he himself had never served in government before. Trump, who has lived for decades in the same triplex atop the same building in which he works, chafed at upending his day-to-day existence. At the time, The New York Times reported that he was asking aides how often he would be able to leave Washington to come back to his home in New York.

After nearly a month in office, the president appears worn down by political crises, from the controversies surrounding his Cabinet nominees to a series of lost battles in federal court. An increasingly hostile press has seized on the unprecedented volume of leaks coming from within the White House to reveal an administration at war with the world, with the intelligence community, and with itself. Besieged from all quarters, Trump reportedly traipses alone at night through the White House residence while his wife, Melania, remains in New York with their young son, Barron, who is finishing the school year on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Isolated in a new, unfamiliar home and city, and cut off from the rousing crowds that fueled him on the campaign trail, Trump subsists on a meager diet of mostly positive attention from Fox News, which he watches every day and praises each chance he gets.