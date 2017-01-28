Leader of the free world? Not anymore

Dear America,

We never thought it would come to this. You were always there when we — the free world — needed you. Sure, you showed up to the First World War right at the end. But, still, you made it, and that’s what matters. And, you really came through in World War II. And the Marshall Plan! That was your finest hour. Your generosity, your spirit of cooperation, and your vision for a strongly interconnected world meant everything to us.

During the Cold War, it was America who founded NATO, to guarantee our collective security. It was you who pushed for the United Nations, to champion the cause of global peace. You created the World Bank, the World Health Organization, and so much more that we value.

Sure, there were some bad times. Like Vietnam. We had to watch you get into bed with some ugly people. Allende in Chile? Papa Doc in Haiti? Suharto in Indonesia? Honestly, why did you have to back every dictator who flirted with you?