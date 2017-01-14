Legislation to expand Arizona's controversial ethnic-studies ban to cover university and community-college courses has sparked an outcry among students and professors who believe curriculum decisions shouldn't be left to politicians.
House Bill 2120, introduced by Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, comes despite a pending court challenge to the original ban.
That law, implemented in 2011, forbids public and charter schools to teach anything promoting "resentment toward a race or class of people" from kindergarten through 12th grade. It exempts federally mandated classes and activities for Native Americans, as well as lessons on genocide and oppression.
Divisive or empowering? New Arizona bill would extend ethnic-studies ban to universities
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:20 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment