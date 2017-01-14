Divisive or empowering? New Arizona bill would extend ethnic-studies ban to universities

Legislation to expand Arizona's controversial ethnic-studies ban to cover university and community-college courses has sparked an outcry among students and professors who believe curriculum decisions shouldn't be left to politicians.

House Bill 2120, introduced by Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, comes despite a pending court challenge to the original ban.

That law, implemented in 2011, forbids public and charter schools to teach anything promoting "resentment toward a race or class of people" from kindergarten through 12th grade. It exempts federally mandated classes and activities for Native Americans, as well as lessons on genocide and oppression.