Sean Spicer: Trump Won't Actually Reveal New Details About Russian Hacking

Remember when President-elect Trump cast doubts on reports from U.S. intelligence agencies, which concluded that there was Russian involvement in the hacks of DNC emails? I talked about that yesterday, here.

According to Trump’s words, he “knows more” about hacking and would reveal what he knew on Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

My first caution, when dealing with Trump, is to always doubt if what you’re going to hear is what he makes it out to be, or if he will follow through, at all.

We all should have learned that long ago. He promised a press conference to talk about his plans for divesting himself from his business empire, in order to avoid any conflicts of interest. He cancelled those plans as quickly as he made them, and the most the public got was news that he was seeking legal counsel on how to make his liberal daughter and son-in-law part of his administration.