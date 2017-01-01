Because we want you to cry, here is a catalogue of beautiful Obama moments

Sometimes you just need a good cry. A hearty weep to get you through the tough times — like when you've lived eight years with this wonderful first family that's open and loving and honest and seems like they're authentically fun, but you have to say goodbye because various members of a new family are coming to take over (and probably gild) their home.

How to say goodbye? Is it healthy or definitely detrimental, a big emotional step backward, to indulge in a nice long scroll through a compendium of really fucking lovely moments between Michelle and Barack Obama? Does it even matter anymore? Please join us in a teary but cathartic stroll down memory lane with America's mom and dad.