Dashcam video appears to show cop shooting man in the back - CNN.com

(CNN)A newly released video appears to show a Texas police officer shooting a black man in the back in July as he was walking away, contradicting the officer's account that the man was a threat, according to a lawyer for the victim.

Attorney Nate Washington, who released the dashcam video on Facebook Tuesday, said the video contradicts various accounts provided to police investigators by the Fort Worth officer who shot David Collie. Collie is now paralyzed.