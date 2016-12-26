Does Trump's idolization of Putin extend to how he'll treat the free press as president?

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) issued its annual report this month.

At least 48 journalists were killed in relation to their work, compared with 72 in 2015, the group said in an annual report.

The group suggested that the final figures for 2016 could change, because it was still investigating the deaths of 27 journalists to determine if they were work-related.

“It is undeniably good news that fewer journalists are being murdered, and the decline shows the critical importance of the fight to end impunity,” Joel Simon, the executive director of the group, said in releasing the 2016 report.