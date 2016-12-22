Newsvine

javax2

 

About Another progressive liberal socialist intolerant Democrat Articles: 5 Seeds: 148 Comments: 7305 Since: Nov 2013

Not meta - Micro

Current Status: Published (4)
By javax2
Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:56 PM
Discuss:

I was really struck by VD leaving.

 

I just wanted to say, regardless of bullshit left right, there are well meaning folks that love talking shit. Be they Kings or Jens,  Sophs or Hirams, I would really hate to lose. The battle is worth it.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor