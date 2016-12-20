Trump Family Finds New Ways to Monetize the Presidency

Thanks to those pesky ethics experts, no one will get to pay $72,888 to have a cup of coffee with Ivanka Trump. But for the bargain price of $1 million, you can spend day one of the Trump administration enjoying a private reception with the new president, followed by a hunting trip with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

A Texas nonprofit led by Trump’s adult sons and two of the campaign’s top fundraisers is throwing an “Opening Day” party on January 21, the day after the inauguration, at D.C.’s Walter E. Washington Convention Center. According to a brochure leaked this weekend by TMZ, those who pay $1 million will be treated to “a private reception and photo opportunity for 16 guests with President Donald J. Trump,” as well as a “multiday hunting and/or fishing excursion for four guests with Donald Trump Jr. and/or Eric Trump, and team.” They’ll even throw in four guitars autographed by an Opening Day performer, possibly Toby Keith and Alabama.