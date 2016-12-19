A Majority of Republicans Think Donald Trump Won the Popular Vote, Which He Definitely Did Not

One thing we’ve all learned from this period of change after Election Day is that facts just don’t seem to be facts anymore. The only indisputable fact these days may now be the truth is now infinitely malleable, subject to whatever spin any outlet or public figure wants to put on it. On Election Day, we learned two facts: Donald Trump won the projected electoral college, but was beaten by Hillary Clinton in the popular vote by a margin that has now grown to nearly three million votes. Now, despite the numbers being readily available, even this has come into question among partisans, according to a new poll.

In a poll conducted for The Washington Post, firm Qualtrics surveyed a nationally representative slice of the country between December 6 and 12, asking the question, “In last month’s election, Donald Trump won the majority of votes in the electoral college. Who do you think won the most popular votes?” Of those surveyed, twenty-nine percent believed that Trump won the popular vote. However 52 percent of Republicans who responded to the survey believed he won the popular vote, as well as seven percent of Democrats and 24 percent of Independents.