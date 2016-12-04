My 'identity' can get me killed

During the last couple of weeks, following the election of an openly white supremacist-endorsing man to the highest office in our land, I’ve been listening to and reading people’s comments and responses to that election. Included in remarks from some Democrats and left/liberal pundits have been critiques of “identity politics,” and calls for us to abandon them as central to our party’s future electoral strategies. A key issue in the commentary has been the raging debate about whether or not those predominantly white people who voted for that man and his Klanvention (aka cabinet-to-be) are “racists.”

My position is that they are. Some of his voters have been overt. Others heard the racism, xenophobia, and misogyny and ignored it—and enabled it—which essentially boils down to the same result. That’s not a shocking conclusion, since I’ve lived my entire life with an awareness of the prevalence of racism here in this country my ancestors helped build on their backs. In many ways, I’ve felt that the discussions have become detached from both a historical and present-day reality of life in the U.S.A. for those of us whose lives are most endangered by this step backwards—the real lives of real people whose “identities” cannot be removed like a change of clothes.