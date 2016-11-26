Infant ejected from car found unharmed in drainage grate

An Arkansas 8-month-old infant thrown about 30 feet from her car during a crash was found completely unharmed three feet beneath a drainage grate.

“There had to be some kind of divine intervention for her to end up being okay,” Texarkana Firefighter Josh Moore told WLOX.

When first responders arrived on the scene of the Friday night crash, the tot’s family informed them she had been flung from their car and that they could not find her, the news station reported. But with the help of a good Samaritan, who was already digging through a layer of hay over a drainage grate about 30 feet from the Arkansas roadway, firefighters were able to make the amazing rescue.

“The baby at the time was actually sitting down in the grate, sitting up and looking up at us waiting for us to pull her out,” Moore said. “She wasn’t screaming, she wasn’t crying, she was just sitting there waiting for us.