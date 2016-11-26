Newsvine

javax2

 

About Another progressive liberal socialist intolerant Democrat Articles: 5 Seeds: 148 Comments: 7305 Since: Nov 2013

Infant ejected from car found unharmed in drainage grate

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by javax2 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Sat Nov 26, 2016 10:00 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

An Arkansas 8-month-old infant thrown about 30 feet from her car during a crash was found completely unharmed three feet beneath a drainage grate.

“There had to be some kind of divine intervention for her to end up being okay,” Texarkana Firefighter Josh Moore told WLOX.

When first responders arrived on the scene of the Friday night crash, the tot’s family informed them she had been flung from their car and that they could not find her, the news station reported. But with the help of a good Samaritan, who was already digging through a layer of hay over a drainage grate about 30 feet from the Arkansas roadway, firefighters were able to make the amazing rescue.

“The baby at the time was actually sitting down in the grate, sitting up and looking up at us waiting for us to pull her out,” Moore said. “She wasn’t screaming, she wasn’t crying, she was just sitting there waiting for us.

Goodness Gracious.

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor