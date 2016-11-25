Baton Rouge agrees to pay Black Lives Matter protesters $100,000 - CSMonitor.com

Settling the protestors' lawsuit – which accused police of advancing on them in military gear and gas masks while brandishing assault weapons and driving armed vehicles, even pointing weapons directly at peaceful demonstrators – could be seen as a sign of progress toward addressing the concerns raised last summer and in similar instances since Michael Brown was killed by police in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014.
We are governed by a Constitution that ought to equally protect the rights of everyone. I am heartened that peaceful protest won this round.