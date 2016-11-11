Impeach Donald J. Trump, The 45th President of the United States of America | We the People: Your Voice in Our Government

This petition urges the congress to impeach a hate speaker, fear mongering figure who has openly and vocally attacked the minorities of the American population, firing on the basic foundation of our founding fathers which made this land great. This is a man who has openly advocated using Nuclear Weaponry on the enemies of the state, promised to persecute a political opponent based on false evidence, promised a ban on people based on their religious beliefs and limit the civil rights of persons of certain ethnicity and repeal the Marriage Equality that made this country a shining star.

With his remarks and acts upon people of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump is the one person who does not have the necessary skills and conduct to be the Commander-in-Chief of this Great Nation.