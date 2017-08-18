Texas town opens $72 million high school football stadium

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A small town in southeast Texas unveiled its brand-new $70 million high school football stadium, the most expensive high school football venue in the country -- for now.

Legacy Stadium in Katy, with a population of about 14,000 people, will be able to seat 12,000 spectators. More than just a football field for one town, it'll serve as the playing grounds for all varsity football games in the Katy Independent School District, which encompasses several towns outside Houston and has eight high school football teams.