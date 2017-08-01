Roadshow: A Tesla-free block in Palo Alto?! Alert the media!

Q: I live on the last Tesla-free block in Palo Alto, Lincoln Avenue, and this has me very worried. How will this affect the property values on our street? Is there any possibility that we could get federal assistance? Maybe we could be declared a redevelopment zone and have a charger installed to attract a Tesla.

To add insult to injury, there are only two Priii out of 30 cars on the block. What do you recommend so that we can remedy this situation?

A: This is an outrage. If you’re not going to fork over the big bucks for a Tesla, you’ll need to pack up your bags and move. That’s the only option I see.