Mueller Just Told Trump To F*ck Off With His Threats, Expands Probe To Trump Family Finances

On Wednesday, Donald Trump warned the special counsel investigating the Russia scandal not to look into his business or personal finances and that’s exactly like saying, ‘Hey, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, look into my finances!’ Well, that’s just what happened. It’s like after robbing a bank and the police stop you for running a red light, so you say, ‘Don’t look in the trunk!’

So, as part of the probe into possible ties between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election, the Special Counsel is now is examining a broad range of transactions involving Trump’s businesses as well as those of his associates, according to what a person familiar with the probe told Bloomberg.

FBI investigators and others are looking at Russian purchases of apartments in Trump buildings, Trump’s involvement in a controversial SoHo development in New York with Russian associates, the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow and Trump’s sale of a Florida mansion to a Russian oligarch in 2008, the person said.

The Trump Crime Family and Associates look like they’re in deep sh*t: